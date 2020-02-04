Left Menu
Are Modi's ministers preaching harmony by delivering provocative speeches?: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking are BJP ministers preaching harmony in the country by delivering provocative speeches during election rallies in poll-bound Delhi.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking are BJP ministers preaching harmony in the country by delivering provocative speeches during election rallies in poll-bound Delhi. This comes after Modi while addressing an election rally yesterday said that there was a "political design" behind anti-CAA protests including in the city's Shaheen Bagh.

Speaking to ANI, Sibal said, "When Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister says--goli maro, isn't it a conspiracy? And when ABVP people enter JNU, isn't that a conspiracy? And when their (BJP) ministers deliver a provocative speech isn't that a conspiracy? I want to ask Prakash Javadekar what does he mean when he says that Arvind Kejriwal is terrorist, is he preaching harmony?" "Are their minister preaching harmony by delivering such speeches? All his (PM Modi) ministers are making these statements only for the purposes of dividing the electorate of Delhi to ensure that once this antagonistic political agenda succeeds then possibly they may get some advantage in dividing the people of this country," he added.

Sibal asserted that the BJP ministers are dividing the minds of the people by delivering such statements. "I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi that when he allows a member of the Lok Sabha to be the main speaker, what is the PM's agenda in that? Again to divide and not to bring about harmony," said Sibal.

On being asked about BJP MP Parvesh Verma's statement made in the Lok Sabha yesterday, where he had referred Rajiv Gandhi as "Rajiv Feroze Khan", Sibal said that these "dividers" never participated in uniting the nation. "He is trying to sort of connect Rajiv ji in order to ensure that the Delhi public looks at the Congress party in that fashion. While we know that the divider of the country is sitting here, we know that those dividers are the ones who never participated in the unity of the nation," said Sibal.

"Their whole intent is to divide, segregate and poison the minds of young people and ensure that they get some political advantage here in the course of the Delhi Elections," he added. Election to the 70-member assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

