BJP speaking in multiple voices, misleading people : Raja

Calling BJP a hypocritic party, CPI general secretary D Raja on Tuesday said it speaks in multiple voices with the aim is to mislead people to hide its 'sinister designs'. The people should understand this hypocrisy of BJP, he said reacting to Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai's written reply in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Rai had said in his reply that till now the Centre has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has time and again said that NRC would be implemented nation-wide.

Criticising the saffron party, he said "BJP speaks in multiple voices. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there have been no talks on nationwide NRC. But Home Minister Amit Shah maintained that NRC will be implemented. The CPI leader said "BJP is misleading the country to hide their sinister designs and one should understand the hypocrisy of the party".

He alleged that the BJP-RSS combine has plunged the entire country into turmoil by making divisive efforts aimed at turning India into a theocratic state from a secular one. "The BJP-RSS combine is a threat to the secular fabric of India. All secular forces must fight together and launch a united resistance. There is a need to strike together", the CPI general secretary said.

Turning to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said it is "unconstitutional, communal and anti-national." By enacting it, the BJP government has jeopardised Centre-state relations as some states have passed resolutions in their assemblies opposing the law. Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal assemblies have passed the resolution opposing CAA.

"Citizenship cannot be linked to any religion. It is not discriminatory against Muslims alone, but also against tribals, dalits and poorer sections of the society", he added. On the economic policy, Raja said the government is "brazenly abdicating all its responsibilities by moving towards large-scale privatisation".

LIC has now been targeted for disinvestment, Raja said, adding "The budget for 2020 is anti-people and retrograde in nature." Raja, who was speaking at the concluding day of CPI national council meeting, said there is need to strengthen the party which was once at the forefront of freedom movement unlike the RSS and Jansangh. The CPI, he said, is on the path to rejuvenate its workers to face challenges in the current political situation.

It will activate all its branches across the country and also increase the number of members. "We want the membership of CPI to touch one million in the next three to four years. This is required to launch our struggle at all levels", he said while conceding that it faced challenges of age, gender and generation gaps for which corrective steps were being taken.

CPI, he said, has decided to place young people in its policy making body..

