Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda asks Kejriwal if he would 'burn down' Delhi to defeat Modi-Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 12:38 IST
Nadda asks Kejriwal if he would 'burn down' Delhi to defeat Modi-Shah
Image Credit: ANI

Sustaining attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the police claim that the Shaheen Bagh shooter was an AAP worker, BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday questioned him if he would "burn down" Delhi to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "The situation would not have been this had you worked Kejriwal ji. Earlier you incited mob in Jamia and Seelampur, instigated arson and stone-pelting in New Friends Colony, Shaheen Bagh dharna and then firing by your worker. Would you burn down Delhi to defeat Modi and Shah," Nadda asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Kapil Baisala, who opened fired at Shaheen Bagh protest-site last week, was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, police claimed on Tuesday. He and his father joined AAP in early 2019, they said. DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said Baisala's mobile phone was seized and WhatsApp data and photos of him and his father joining the party were retrieved.

The AAP has questioned the police investigation alleging it was under influence of the BJP. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the photos retrieved from Baisala's phone were part of investigation and alleged they were leaked to BJP.

"On whose instance, the police is giving statement? How did the photos which were part of the investigation reach the BJP? Before the news came out, Manoj Tiwari in the morning stated that the accused was from AAP. How did Manoj Tiwari get this news," Singh asked. He said AAP will approach the Election Commission to raise the issue, which has cropped up four days before the polling date.

Seeking to make a comeback in Delhi after two decades, the BJP has thrown all its weight to oust AAP from power, with some party leaders going to the extent of terming Kejriwal a "terrorist" and accusing him of supporting Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. The votes for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be cast on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

If Shaheen Bagh shooter belongs to AAP, he should be given double punishment: Kejriwal

If Shaheen Bagh shooter belongs to AAP, he should be given double punishment Kejriwal....

Russia not considering restricting food from China over virus fears - ministry

Russia is not considering restricting the supply of food from China over coronavirus fears, the deputy head of the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, according to Russian news agencies.We are not considering it, Maxim Uvaydov said, add...

Cong MP from Kerala demands fiscal incentive to deal with

A Congress member from Kerala on Wednesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the government announce a special incentive for the state where three cases of coronavirus have been detected. During Zero Hour, Ramya Haridas INC said although the Kera...

1,900 kg ganja seized in Odisha's Ganjam district

Around 1,900 kg ganja was seized while being transported in Odishas Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday. The ganja, worth around Rs 40 lakh, was seized in the districts Digapahandi area after police intercepted a van during patrolling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020