Nadda asks Kejriwal if he would 'burn down' Delhi to defeat Modi-Shah

Sustaining attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the police claim that the Shaheen Bagh shooter was an AAP worker, BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday questioned him if he would "burn down" Delhi to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "The situation would not have been this had you worked Kejriwal ji. Earlier you incited mob in Jamia and Seelampur, instigated arson and stone-pelting in New Friends Colony, Shaheen Bagh dharna and then firing by your worker. Would you burn down Delhi to defeat Modi and Shah," Nadda asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Kapil Baisala, who opened fired at Shaheen Bagh protest-site last week, was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, police claimed on Tuesday. He and his father joined AAP in early 2019, they said. DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said Baisala's mobile phone was seized and WhatsApp data and photos of him and his father joining the party were retrieved.

The AAP has questioned the police investigation alleging it was under influence of the BJP. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the photos retrieved from Baisala's phone were part of investigation and alleged they were leaked to BJP.

"On whose instance, the police is giving statement? How did the photos which were part of the investigation reach the BJP? Before the news came out, Manoj Tiwari in the morning stated that the accused was from AAP. How did Manoj Tiwari get this news," Singh asked. He said AAP will approach the Election Commission to raise the issue, which has cropped up four days before the polling date.

Seeking to make a comeback in Delhi after two decades, the BJP has thrown all its weight to oust AAP from power, with some party leaders going to the extent of terming Kejriwal a "terrorist" and accusing him of supporting Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. The votes for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be cast on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.