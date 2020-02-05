The deal of the century will die before Trump dies - Iran Supreme Leader
U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians dubbed the "Deal of the Century" , will die before Trump dies, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to a tweet from his official account.
"The American plot of the 'Deal of the Century' will die before Trump dies," the post said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
