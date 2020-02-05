The deal of the century will die before Trump dies - Iran Supreme Leader

U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians dubbed the "Deal of the Century" , will die before Trump dies, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to a tweet from his official account.

"The American plot of the 'Deal of the Century' will die before Trump dies," the post said.

