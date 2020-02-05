Thackeray presents award to veteran journalist Raikar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday presented an award to senior journalist Dinkar Keshav Raikar for his contribution to journalism. Raikar, currently consulting editorof Lokmat group, was conferred with the lifetime achievement award instituted by the Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh.

Thackeray honoured Raikar at a function here in the evening. On the occasion, Raikar, who has completed 50 years in journalism, praised Thackeray for the way he is leading the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

The veteran journalist told the chief minister his government is doing better than expectedmainly because of his cool and composed nature. To this, Thackeray said he is now confident his three- party alliance government, which assumed office in late November last year, will complete its full term.

Janhavi Patil (Tarun Bharat, Belgaum), Rahul Kulkarni (ABP Majha) and Sanjay Bapat (Loksatta) were other winners in different categories of the best journalist award for 2019. PTI MR RSY RSY.

