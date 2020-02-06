U.S Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment trial as it found him not guilty of obstructing Congress, as had been charged by the House of Representatives.
In the second of two impeachment votes, the Republican-controlled Senate cleared the Republican president of Democrats' accusations that he obstructed Congress' investigation into whether he acted improperly in withholding U.S. security aid to Ukraine.
The Senate's 53-47 vote on the second article of impeachment brought the proceedings to an end.
