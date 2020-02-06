MP: BJP leader and Former minister Rajendra Prakash Singh dies
Senior BJP leader and former minister Dr Rajendra Prakash Singh died in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district after battling cancer, family sources said on Thursday. Singh, 75, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior since quite sometime.
He breathed his last around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, the sources said. Singh served as health and general administration department minister in the then state chief minister Sunderlal Patwa's government.
He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. State BJP president Rakesh Singh condoled the death of the former minister..
