'Suicide bombers' being raised in Shaheen Bagh, alleges Giriraj

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:36 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:36 IST
Union minister Giriraj Singh alleged on Thursday that "suicide bombers" are being raised in Shaheen Bagh, where an anti-CAA protest has been going on for weeks. The hardline Hindutva leader posted a video of a woman's speech on social media to hit out at protestors.

Referring to another video, in which a few children are purportedly making some objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said poison is being drilled into the minds of kids. "This Shaheen Bagh protest is no longer an agitation. A group of suicide bombers is being raised here and conspiracy against the country is being hatched in its capital," he alleged.

Asked to explain his comments, Singh told reporters that during anti-CAA protests women were invoking martyrdom attained by Muslims in a battle in Islamic history and added that parents of a child, who died of illness during the Shaheen Bagh protest, claimed that their son was a martyr. Speeches about making an Islamic state in India were made in Shaheen Bagh, he claimed, adding that it reminded him of Jinnah's movement for Pakistan.

Many Shaheen Bagh protestors have accused the BJP of maligning their agitation and have claimed that they resorted to a peaceful agitation to lodge their objections against the "discriminatory" anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

