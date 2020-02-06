Pelosi says she prays hard for Trump because he is so 'off the track'

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she prays hard for President Donald Trump because he is "off the track" in terms of the U.S. Constitution and American values.

Pelosi once again said she prays for Trump, just hours after Trump told an annual prayer breakfast that he does not "like people who say, 'I pray for you,' when they know that that's not so."

