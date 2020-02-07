Trump says Congress should 'expunge' his impeachment
President Donald Trump called Friday on Congress to "expunge" his impeachment for abuse of power following his acquittal in the Senate.
"Should they expunge impeachment in the House? They should because it was a hoax," he told reporters at the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Congress
- Senate
- White House
ALSO READ
We are in talks with US: MEA on when US President Donald Trump will visit India.
President Donald Trump creates task force to lead America's response to coronavirus: White House.
We are in discussions with US side: MEA on when President Donald Trump will visit India.
India's new US envoy Sandhu presents credentials to Donald Trump