With absolute majority, BJP will form govt in Delhi: Hardeep Singh Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday cast his vote for Delhi Assembly elections and expressed confidence his party BJP getting an absolute majority. "I am delighted to be participating in this celebration of democracy. This is one of the most precious things that India has and it is the world's largest democracy. I think this election in Delhi is extremely important not only for Delhi, but for the country," Puri told ANI here.

"I am very confident that when the results come on February 11, the Bharatiya Janata Party will have an absolute majority in the Legislature and we will form a government and that the shortfall in development on account of the last five years that will be made up," he added. The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today from 8 am.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. The Congress didn't open its account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

