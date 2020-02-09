Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exit polls will 'fail', we will form next govt in Delhi, say BJP leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 19:07 IST
Exit polls will 'fail', we will form next govt in Delhi, say BJP leaders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP leaders on Sunday maintained that the exit poll results that have predicted its defeat in Delhi polls will "fail" as the surveys did not take into account the votes polled in the evening. The exit poll results of news channels aired immediately after voting time ended at 6 pm on Saturday showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeping the election.

A top BJP leader said the exit poll results "did not give a correct representative picture" of the voting. "The voting continued two hours beyond the stipulated time of 6 pm while the exit poll results started coming just after that. So, how can it be representative?" he asked.

Also, the BJP leader said, the voting was "sluggish" in initial hours and picked up in the late afternoon when BJP workers actively urged voters to reach polling stations. BJP's candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sunil Yadav has claimed that AAP contender on the seat and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to "lose" the polls.

"I guarantee my victory and Kejriwal's defeat. If result proved otherwise, I will not contest any elections again in my life," Yadav said. Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday. Counting of votes and result declaration will take place on Tuesday.

The BJP leaders have rubbished the exit poll results with party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari saying it will "fail" and his party will win 48 seats in the election. According to a senior official in the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said 62.59 percent votes were polled in the Assembly election.

In a late-night meeting at the BJP's Delhi unit office on Saturday, top leaders including Union minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and others analyzed the emerging situation and received feedback from various quarters, the party sources said. "The party is confident that even in the worst scenario, it is going to win at least 25-32 seats in Delhi," the sources claimed.

Shah has asserted that the BJP will win more than 45 seats and form the government in Delhi. In campaigning for the elections, Shah had said the February 11 results will "shock" everyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus scare: 6 under home quarantine in Mizoram

The Mizoram government has placed six students, who had recently returned from China, under home quarantine as a part of precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country, officials said on Sunday. Bloo...

9 bus passengers electrocuted to death in Odisha

Nine persons were electrocuted and burnt to death, and 22 others injured, after a portion of a bus came in contact with a power transmission line in Golanthara area of Odishas Ganjam district on Sunday, officials said. Ganjam District Coll...

8 arrested in Jodhpur with illegal arms, ammunition

Eight people were arrested with illegal arms and ammunition while they were trying to sell those weapons in different parts of the city on Sunday, the Jodhpur police said. One of the accused, Nehpal Singh, was arrested from Sardarpura with ...

Bareilly gets back its 'jhumka' at last

Jhumka and Bareilly became synonymous after a 1966 chart-buster on the jewellery in which actor Sadhana gave a feisty dance performance. The city has finally got a fanciful 14-ft jhumka, embellished with colourful stones and the citys famou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020