Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini asks for 'Teerth Vikas Mantralaya'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:21 IST
Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini asks for 'Teerth Vikas Mantralaya'

BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday demanded in Lok Sabha that a Teerth Vikas Mantralaya be set up for development of holy sites of various religions. Participating in the debate on the Union Budget, she expressed the hope that the government will soon take steps in this direction. "I demand setting up of Teerth Vikas Mantralaya," she said.

She also sought a cut in import duty on gold from 12.5 per cent to 6 per cent with a view to promote growth of jewellery industry. She said that the hike in duty has led to smuggling of the metal. "Please cut import duty on gold," Hema Malini said.

Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) demanded that locust attack on crops in Rajasthan be declared a national calamity. He said that crops worth about Rs 700 crore were damaged due to locust attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NIA takes over probe into Jan 31 encounter with JeM terrorists on outskirts of Jammu

The National Investigation Agency has taken up the probe into an encounter along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway last month in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed, officials said on Monday. The Union Ministry of Home Aff...

Siberia's mild winter wakes badger cubs from hibernation

Two male badger cubs at a zoo in Siberia have woken from their winter slumber weeks earlier than usual this year because of an unseasonably mild spell of weather. The badgers usually remain fast asleep until the end of February but were fou...

Nagaland Assembly passes two bills by voice vote

The Nagaland Assembly NLA on Monday passed two bills by voice vote. The Nagaland Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill 2019 and The Nagaland Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Promotion and Facilitation Bill 2020 were passed by v...

NIA takes over probe into Jan 31 encounter with JeM terrorists on outskirts of Jammu

The National Investigation Agency has taken up the probe into an encounter along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway last month in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed, officials said on Monday. The Union Ministry of Home Aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020