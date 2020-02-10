Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini asks for 'Teerth Vikas Mantralaya'

BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday demanded in Lok Sabha that a Teerth Vikas Mantralaya be set up for development of holy sites of various religions. Participating in the debate on the Union Budget, she expressed the hope that the government will soon take steps in this direction. "I demand setting up of Teerth Vikas Mantralaya," she said.

She also sought a cut in import duty on gold from 12.5 per cent to 6 per cent with a view to promote growth of jewellery industry. She said that the hike in duty has led to smuggling of the metal. "Please cut import duty on gold," Hema Malini said.

Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) demanded that locust attack on crops in Rajasthan be declared a national calamity. He said that crops worth about Rs 700 crore were damaged due to locust attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

