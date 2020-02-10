Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP BJP leader seeks ban on burqa, party serves notice on him

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:26 IST
UP BJP leader seeks ban on burqa, party serves notice on him

The BJP slapped an Uttar Pradesh leader with a notice after he demanded a ban on burqa, calling it a security threat and linking it to demon king Ravana’s sister Surpanakha. "Burqa should be banned in the country as has been done in several other countries," Raghuraj Singh, who holds a rank equivalent to a minister of state in the Uttar Pradesh government, told reporters on Monday.

Hours later, BJP’s state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh issued a show cause notice asking him to explain within a week why he should not be expelled from the party over the “undignified comments”. Raghuraj Singh claimed burqa is not worn in countries like Sri Lanka, China, the US and Canada and said it should be banned in India as terrorists can take advantage of it.

The BJP leader said people are sporting burqas in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protest against the new citizenship law, and added, “The burqa helps terrorists, thieves and anti-socials elements to hide behind it.” "Burqa is a threat to national security and has to be banned to crush terrorism," Singh said.

Without citing any source, Singh linked burqa to Surpanakha, the demon who has her face disfigured in Ramayana. According to Singh’s version, Surpanakha fled to hide in the Arab desert. “As her nose and ears were chopped, she used a burqa to hide her face," he said, adding it is not necessary for humans.

"In Mecca, a shivalinga was set up by Guru Shukracharya, who was the guru of devils, and from there the burqa tradition started," he said. "This is Hindustan and it will be run as per traditions of the Hindus. This is our wish," he said.

Congress leader P L Punia and Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh condemned Raghuraj Singh's remarks. BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh, a minister in the UP government, disowned the remarks, saying they reflected Raghuraj Singh's personal opinion.

Later, party spokesperson Manish Dixit in Lucknow said Raghuraj Singh has been put on notice. "The notice has been served on charges of working against the policy of the party and making undignified comments," he said.

The state unit president has said the party will not tolerate any undignified behaviour or comment against women belonging to any caste or community, according to the spokesperson. Raghuraj Singh, who is part of a cell attached to UP government’s labour department, courted controversy earlier by threatening to bury alive Aligarh Muslim University students for raising slogans against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Aligarh unit spokesperson said Singh holds the rank equivalent to a minister of state in the UP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Basque leader calls snap election ahead of budget talks with Spanish government

The head of the Spanish Basque region on Monday called a snap election in the autonomous community on April 5 to strengthen the hand of the regional authorities during budget negotiations with the central government. Inigo Urkullu, whose na...

EXCLUSIVE-More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack- officials

The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Irans missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.The official, who s...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sport Events affected due to coronavirus epidemicThe following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus that has killed over 900 people and infected more than...

NIA takes over probe into Jan 31 encounter with JeM terrorists on outskirts of Jammu

The National Investigation Agency has taken up the probe into an encounter along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway last month in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed, officials said on Monday. The Union Ministry of Home Aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020