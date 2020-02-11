AAP's Saurabh Bhardhwaj confident of winning Delhi elections

Aam Admi Party's candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party will sweep the Delhi assembly polls. Speaking to ANI, he said, "People of Delhi have accepted our governance model. At the counting centre, right now, I can see I am getting double the votes as compared to the BJP candidate."

At present, Saurabh Bhardwaj leading with a margin of 1505 votes from Greater Kailash constituency. The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. The Delhi Assembly Election results 2020 will be announced today to determine the fate of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

AAP, BJP, Congress, JDU are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years. (ANI)

