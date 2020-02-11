REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

China’s coronavirus epidemic may peak in February and then plateau before easing, the government’s top medical adviser on the outbreak said.

IRAN-POLITICS-ANNIVERSARY/ Thousands of Iranians mark revolution anniversary amid peak tensions with U.S.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets of Tehran and other cities on Tuesday morning to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution, against a backdrop of escalating tensions with the United States. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ On eve of New Hampshire Democratic vote, Klobuchar gains ground on Sanders and Buttigieg

KEENE/NASHUA, N.H. (Reuters) - A day before New Hampshire votes in its Democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg sought on Monday to build on their strength as front-runners in an up-for-grabs race as an energized Senator Amy Klobuchar gained ground. USA-JUSTICE/CYBER

U.S. charges four Chinese military hackers in 2017 Equifax breach WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The United States has charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax EFX.N credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said on Monday.

BUSINESS SPRINT-CORP-M-A-T-MOBILE/

U.S. judge expected to rule in favor of Sprint, T-Mobile merger: sources A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favor of allowing Sprint and T-Mobile US to merge over the objections of a group of state attorneys general, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

USA-FED-POWELL/ Fed Chair Powell likely to give Congress largely positive economic update

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to sound fairly upbeat about the outlook for U.S. economic growth when he testifies this week in the first of his twice-a-year updates to Congress, even as he nods to the potential threat from the coronavirus in China. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Weinstein rape trial defense seeks to undermine accusers through their ex-friends

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former friend of Jessica Mann, one of two woman who accuse former movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, testified on Monday that Mann did not seem in distress on the day of the alleged attack and described Weinstein as a “soulmate.” BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILLIPS

UK Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips and wife to divorce LONDON (Reuters) - Peter Phillips, the grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, and his Canadian wife are to divorce after 12 years of marriage, the couple announced on Tuesday.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN/

Woodward says summer rebuild ahead for Man United Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says this summer's transfer window is an "important opportunity" for the club to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League and Champions League.

PEOPLE-BRYANT/ Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes "this nightmare would be over"

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday that she was both grieving and angry over the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/2020-CANDIDATES

FACTBOX: 11 Democrats still in U.S. presidential race as New Hampshire heads to the polls For Democrats, what was once a field of more than 20 candidates has been whittled to 11 as voters in New Hampshire head to the polls on Tuesday.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS (PIX)

EXPLAINER-How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020 The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention in July, a process that began with the Iowa caucuses, continues on Tuesday in New Hampshire and ends with the Puerto Rico primary in June. The following explains some key changes.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/UN (PIX) (TV)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at UN Security Council Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks to the United Nations Security Council on the U.S. Middle East peace plan. There will also possibly be a vote on a draft resolution on the plan unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump.

11 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/NEWHAMPSHIRE-POLL

New Hampshire exit poll Reuters will publish the results of the exit polling data from the New Hampshire Democratic primary starting at 5 p.m. ET. The exit poll data comes from the National Election Pool and Edison Research.

11 Feb 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN Turkey's Erdogan may comment on conflict in Syria's Idlib in speech

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at an awards ceremony in Ankara and may comment on the conflict in Syria's Idlib, where five Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack on Monday. 11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-CAVUSOGLU Turkish foreign minister could discuss Idlib in Montenegro news conference

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Montenegro and holds talks and a joint news conference with his counterpart there. 11 Feb 06:20 ET / 11:20 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-USA Top U.S. envoy for Syria visits Ankara for talks with Turkish officials The top U.S. envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, visits Ankara for talks with Turkish officials about the current situation in Syria.

Feb 12 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ENERGY/ U.S. Energy Secretary Brouillette speaks to reporters

U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette speaks to reporters on the sidelines of a conference on nuclear security at the U.N. atomic watchdog's Vienna headquarters. 11 Feb 06:15 ET / 11:15 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/CPIBENCHMARKS Labor Dept. issues annual revisions to its U.S. Consumer Price Index

Labor Dept. issues annual revisions to its U.S. Consumer Price Index. 11 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

NORWAY-ECONOMY/ Norway government conference on long-term outlook

Norway government conference on the long-term outlook for the country, including on the economy 11 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL (PIX) (TV) Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testifies on economy to House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the semi annual monetary policy report to Congress before the House Financial Services Committee, in Washington. 11 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 11 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-NATGAS/EARNINGS (PIX) As natural gas prices tumble, investors brace for writedowns, spending cuts

Shale gas producers are ripe for further spending cuts and writedowns, analysts and investors said, with low prices and China's rejection of some gas imports weighing on quarterly earnings 11 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

PES-BANKRUPTCY/HEARING PES bankruptcy sale hearing looms, with many objectors

A final hearing is scheduled for Wednesday the expected sale of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to a real estate development group, which has attracted some opposition from former workers and outside groups who seek to keep it as a refinery. 11 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles speaks at Yale

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles speaks on bank supervision at the Yale Law School Dean's Lecture in New Haven, Conn. 11 Feb 12:15 ET / 17:15 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on economy and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before a CFA Society of St. Louis luncheon, in St. Louis, Mo. 11 Feb 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in Town Hall Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in Town Hall audience question-and-answer session, in Kalispell, Mont. 11 Feb 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

EU-ALPHABET/ANTITRUST (TV) Google, hit with more than 8 billions in euros in fines, to fight first of three EU antitrust rulings

The world's most popular internet search engine will seek to convince Europe's second top court to overturn the first of three EU antitrust fines levied for using its dominance to shut out smaller rivals on both sides of the Atlantic. It will lay out its arguments during a three-day hearing. Feb 12

FRANCE-WINE/EXPORTS French wine and spirits export data for 2019

Industry association FEVS to give 2019 export estimates and outlook for this year. Feb 12

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Weinstein rape trial continues Harvey Weinstein rape trial continues in Manhattan. Defense expected to call one of the accuser's former managers.

11 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT TEXAS-SHOOTING/

Alleged El Paso shooter to appear in federal court The Texas man accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans in a shooting spree that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store last year is scheduled to appear in a federal court for a first appearance on the 90 counts of federal hate crimes he was hit with last week.

Feb 12 OHIO-EXECUTION/

Ohio to execute Melvin Bonnell, convicted of murdering man Ohio is scheduled to execute Melvin Bonnell who was convicted of murdering Robert Bunner.

Feb 12 SPORTS

PORTUGAL-SURF/BIGWAVES (PIX) (TV) Women and men compete in teams for first time in Nazare Big Wave Tour

Nineteen surfers from around the world compete in a tow-surfing challenge tackling the legendary waves of Portugal’s ancient fishing village Nazare with men and women competing together in teams of two for the first time. 11 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY JAPAN-WEARABLES/ (PIX) (TV)

Sixth edition of the Japan Wearable and Technology Expo New wearable gadgets are launched at the Wearable and Technology Expo.

Feb 12

