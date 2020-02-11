AAP clinches 46 seats, leading on 16

The Aam Aadmi Party has won 46 assembly seats and leading on 16 as per latest results and trends, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other prominent faces Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha emerging victorious. The BJP has won five seats and is leading on three others, while the Congress stares at a blank.

Rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who had joined the saffron party, suffered a crushing defeat in the Model Town constituency at the hands of AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. Sisodia, who was the deputy chief minister in the outgoing AAP-led dispensation and led its education reform efforts, defeated his BJP rival Ravinder Singh Negi by over 3,000 votes, after initial hiccups.

AAP's Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan had an unassailable lead of 81,000 votes over BJP's Braham Singh. The city's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency. Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as women with young children have been on a sit-in protest there for nearly two months.

Seelampur, which also witnessed violence during an anti-CAA protest, saw AAP's Abdul Rehman emerging victorious against Kaushal Kumar Mishra of the BJP. Rehman defeated his rival by a margin of 25,000 votes. Raghav Chadha, who was fielded from the Rajinder Nagar constituency in place of the sitting AAP MLA, also defeated his BJP rival Sardar R P Singh.

As per election trends, Atishi, who was fielded from Kalkaji, is also poised for a victory after initially trailing from the seat. BJP candidate Dharambir Singh has alleged that there was some issue with an EVM and requested for a recount, poll officials said. Rajendra Pal Gautam, who held the portfolio of social welfare minister in the outgoing Delhi government, defeated BJP ally Lok Jan Shakti Party's Sant Lal.

AAP's S K Bagga won from the Krishna Nagar constituency where he was pitted against BJP's Anil Goyal. The Tri Nagar and Shalimar Bagh seats also went to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP's Preeti Tomar won the Tri Nagar seat by 12,000 votes, while Bandana Kumari emerged victorious on the Shalimar Bagh seat by a margin of 800 votes. AAP's Kuldeep Kumar defeated Raj Kumar of the BJP from the Kondli seat.

Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat of the AAP defeated the BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya from Sultanpur Majra, a reserved seat. Mohinder Goyal of the AAP won the Rithala seat after defeating BJP's Manish Chaudhary, while Jangpura seat was won by AAP's Praveen Kumar who defeated BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi.

AAP's Prakash Jarwal won the Deoli seat, defeating Arvind Kumar of the BJP, while the party's candidate Naresh Balyan retained the Uttam Nagar seat after defeating BJP's Krishan Gahlot. In Shakur Basti, AAP's senior leader Satyendar Jain won after defeating Dr SC Vats. Jain was trailing Vats in the initial trends.

Rajesh Gupta of the AAP emerged victorious from the Wazirpur seat while BJP's Dr Mahender Nagpal stood second. Surendra Kumar of the AAP defeated Ranjeet Singh of the BJP to win the Gokalpur seat. AAP's Raghuvinder Shokeen won the Nangloi Jat seat against BJP's Suman Lata while AAP's Ajay Dutt won the Ambedkar Nagar seat after defeating BJP's Khushiram Chunar.

BJP's Ajay Mahawar won the Gonda seat by a margin of 27,000 votes, defeating AAP's Shridutt Sharma. The elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly were held on February 8.

