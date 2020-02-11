Divisive agenda of BJP defeated: Cong's Anand Sharma on Delhi poll results

Acknowledging his party's defeat and Aam Aadmi Party's remarkable victory in Delhi polls, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party stating that a divisive agenda of the ruling party at the Center has been defeated. "A divisive agenda of BJP has been defeated. Yes, Congress has not done well, that is true," Sharma told ANI while responding to a question about Delhi poll results.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took a jibe at BJP and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned during Delhi Assembly elections and yet the BJP lost the poll to AAP. "The BJP had Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, MLAs and Chief Ministers to campaign for Delhi elections and yet they lost," Kharge told ANI.He said that this election was not about who won the election but was about "defeating the BJP's move to divide the community."In the counting of votes for 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the trends for all 70 seats suggest that the AAP is heading for a clear win with its candidates leading on 25 seats, and having won 37 seats till 6.13 pm.The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)

