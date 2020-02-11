Left Menu
Development News Edition

Divisive agenda of BJP defeated: Cong's Anand Sharma on Delhi poll results

Acknowledging his party's defeat and Aam Aadmi Party's remarkable victory in Delhi polls, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party stating that a divisive agenda of the ruling party at the Center has been defeated.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:04 IST
Divisive agenda of BJP defeated: Cong's Anand Sharma on Delhi poll results
Congress leader Anand Sharma speaking to ANI at the Parliament on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Acknowledging his party's defeat and Aam Aadmi Party's remarkable victory in Delhi polls, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party stating that a divisive agenda of the ruling party at the Center has been defeated. "A divisive agenda of BJP has been defeated. Yes, Congress has not done well, that is true," Sharma told ANI while responding to a question about Delhi poll results.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took a jibe at BJP and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned during Delhi Assembly elections and yet the BJP lost the poll to AAP. "The BJP had Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, MLAs and Chief Ministers to campaign for Delhi elections and yet they lost," Kharge told ANI.He said that this election was not about who won the election but was about "defeating the BJP's move to divide the community."In the counting of votes for 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the trends for all 70 seats suggest that the AAP is heading for a clear win with its candidates leading on 25 seats, and having won 37 seats till 6.13 pm.The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Dog fanciers await crowning of Westminster Kennel Club's 'Best of Show'

A Havanese, a standard poodle, a Shetland sheepdog, and a whippet are among the seven finalists that will vie for the title Best of Show in Tuesdays grand finale of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.The remaining three finali...

Oppn Cong walks out of assembly over "delay" in Rebuild Kerala

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Kerala Assembly alleging delay in completion of works under Rebuild Kerala project, even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed it would take three years to rebuild the state,...

UPDATE 2-Fed's Powell says economy 'resilient,' but warns on coronavirus, productivity

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was fairly upbeat about the outlook for the U.S. economy in the first of his twice-a-year updates to Congress on Tuesday, but he cited a potential threat from the coronavirus in China and concerns about t...

Delhi has given Kejriwal another chance to work for people, says Tejashwi Yadav

Delhi has given another chance to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to continue working on development, and a strong message to all those who practice the politics of hatred, said RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020