Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: BJP's massive campaign fails to propel party's prospects

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 22:38 IST
Delhi polls: BJP's massive campaign fails to propel party's prospects

BJP's massive campaign in the national capital that saw 6,500 public meetings and the well-oiled election machinery of the party failed to create an impact as it suffered a drubbing in the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the campaign of which was focussed more on issues related to nationalism and Shaheen Bagh, failed to find support among voters. It bagged eight seats, five more than its 2015 tally.

The BJP campaign was led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda. Together, they addressed 68 public meetings and took part in 24 roadshows. While Nadda covered all the 70 Assembly segments in the national capital, Shah crisscrossed 60. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two rallies, the BJP-led NDA had fielded seven chief ministers -- Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Jairam Thakur (Himachal Pradesh), Biren Singh (Manipur), Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam) and Nitish Kumar (Bihar).

Two former chief ministers -- Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra) and Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh) -- also campaigned for the BJP. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani held 26 meetings, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed 12 rallies and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari held 10 meetings.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed 200 public meetings, held roadshows and town halls. The Congress's campaign failed to take off initially. But in the final lap, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel campaigned for it. However, it failed to revive the poll prospects of the grand old party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian referee banned for head-butting goalkeeper

An Italian soccer referee has been banned for one year after he lost his cool and head-butted a goalkeeper he had sent off during a minor league game earlier this month, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.In a match between Borgo Mogliano...

UPDATE 1-GSMA to discuss possible cancellation of Mobile World Congress

Telecoms lobby GSMA will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona after several big-name withdrawals because of the coronavirus outbreak, an industry source said on Tu...

Boeing reports no new jet orders in January

New York, Feb 11 AFP Boeing reported Tuesday no new plane orders in January and a drop in jet deliveries as the protracted grounding of the 737 MAX continued to weigh on the company. The aerospace giant booked orders for 45 jets in January ...

London police deploy face scan tech, stirring privacy fears

London, Feb 11 AP London police started using facial recognition cameras on Tuesday to automatically scan for wanted people, as authorities adopt the technology that has raised concerns about increased surveillance and erosion of privacy. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020