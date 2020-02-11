Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP's Amanatullah defeats BJP candidate by over 71k votes on Okhla seat

Amid BJP's shrill poll campaign targeting the anti-CAA protest at Okhla's Shaheen Bagh, AAP's local candidate Amanatullah Khan defeated BJP's Braham Singh by a huge margin of 71,827 votes, the second-highest across all the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 23:22 IST
AAP's Amanatullah defeats BJP candidate by over 71k votes on Okhla seat
AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Amid BJP's shrill poll campaign targeting the anti-CAA protest at Okhla's Shaheen Bagh, AAP's local candidate Amanatullah Khan defeated BJP's Braham Singh by a huge margin of 71,827 votes, the second-highest across all the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. The Okhla constituency had seen a huge voter turnout on February 8 with people willing to wait for as long as two hours to cast their votes at several polling stations in Batla House, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, and Sukhdev Vihar.

People came in batches to cast their votes so as to not leave the protest site at Shaheen Bagh deserted. After the result became clear, Khan said the people of Delhi had given a shock to BJP and Amit Shah, in a dig at the Home Minister, who in an election rally had said -- "Press the EVM button with such anger that the current is felt at Shaheen Bagh."

"People of Delhi have given a current (shock) to BJP and Amit Shah. This is a victory of work and defeat of hatred. Not me, the people have broken the record of lead margin," Khan told ANI. In 2015, Khan had defeated Braham Singh by 64,532 votes from here.

On Tuesday, however, a silent protest was observed at Shaheen Bagh protest site during the day as trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) galloping towards a landslide victory in Delhi. The protesters claimed they do not support any party. They were seen holding placards reading, "Silent protest today. We don't support any party."

A large number of people have been protesting against the CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh for close to two months now. The highest victory margin was scored by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Burari Assembly seat, Sanjeev Jha, who defeated JDU's Shailendra Kumar by 88,158 votes.

The third highest victory margin was that of AAP's Shoib Iqbal from Matia Mahal constituency, who defeated BJP's Ravinder Gupta by 50,241 votes. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too addressed two rallies in Delhi in the run-up to the elections on February 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

London police deploy face scan tech, stirring privacy fears

London police started using facial recognition cameras on Tuesday to automatically scan for wanted people, as authorities adopt the technology that has raised concerns about increased surveillance and erosion of privacy. Surveillance camera...

Boeing reports no new jet orders in January

Boeing reported Tuesday no new plane orders in January and a drop in jet deliveries as the protracted grounding of the 737 MAX continued to weigh on the company. The aerospace giant booked orders for 45 jets in January 2019, but none during...

Soccer-Italian referee banned for head-butting goalkeeper

An Italian soccer referee has been banned for one year after he lost his cool and head-butted a goalkeeper he had sent off during a minor league game earlier this month, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.In a match between Borgo Mogliano...

UPDATE 1-GSMA to discuss possible cancellation of Mobile World Congress

Telecoms lobby GSMA will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona after several big-name withdrawals because of the coronavirus outbreak, an industry source said on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020