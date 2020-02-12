Left Menu
Trump lauds Barr for taking over Stone case as Democrats threaten probe

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:33 IST
President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised U.S. Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case against longtime Trump adviser and friend Roger Stone, as House Democrats threatened to investigate the Justice Department's actions.

"Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought," Trump tweeted.

