Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. presidential candidate Bloomberg endorsed by three black lawmakers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:19 IST
U.S. presidential candidate Bloomberg endorsed by three black lawmakers
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday won endorsements from three Congressional Black Caucus members, a positive sign for his campaign, which has drawn scrutiny lately over his past support for a controversial policing tactic.

The three included Democratic U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks of New York City, where Bloomberg was mayor for 12 years. As a senior caucus member and chair of a caucus fundraising arm, his is one of the highest-profile endorsements yet for Bloomberg, who is seeking his party's nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November's election. Meek's endorsement, first reported by Reuters, signals that Bloomberg is building support among some top African-American politicians despite a 2015 audio recording that surfaced on Tuesday. In the recording, Bloomberg made a blunt defense of a policing strategy during his mayoralty, known as stop-and-frisk, that disproportionately ensnared blacks and Latinos.

Meeks said he backed Bloomberg for his economic policies and ability to beat Trump. "The most vulnerable communities in America cannot weather another four years of a Donald Trump presidency," Meeks said in a statement.

Bloomberg has been rising in public opinion polls despite not competing in the first four state contests for the Democratic nomination: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. Instead, the billionaire former mayor is spending hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money to blanket the national airwaves with advertising.

As a moderate Democrat, Bloomberg hopes to win votes beginning on March 3, known as Super Tuesday, when his name will be on the ballot in 14 state nominating contests. Those hopes have been buoyed this month as the early moderate front-runner, Joe Biden, has performed weakly in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Also endorsing Bloomberg on Wednesday were U.S. Representative Lucy McBath of Georgia, who said she was backing Bloomberg in part because of his proposals to curb gun violence. Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, a Congressional Black Caucus member who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands as a nonvoting member of Congress, also endorsed Bloomberg.

Bloomberg has long struggled with the legacy of the stop-and-frisk tactic employed while he was mayor of the United States' biggest city 2002 to 2013, in which police stopped and searched pedestrians. He apologized for the policy in November just before announcing his candidacy and has since taken great pains to court the black vote, including a proposal unveiled last month to narrow the wealth gap between black and white Americans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.N. rights office lists companies it says have ties to Jewish settlements

The United Nations human rights office issued a report on Wednesday on companies it said to have business ties to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, drawing ire from Israel but winning praise from Palestinians. It said it had identified ...

ICAI elects Atul Kumar Gupta as new president

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI on Wednesday elected Atul Kumar Gupta as its new president. Gupta was the vice-president.In a release, the institute said Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria has been elected as the new vice-presid...

Bharti Airtel subsidiary to raise additional USD 250 mn via perpetual bonds

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Network i2i plans to raise funds up to USD 250 million approximately Rs 1,780 crore through perpetual bonds. This amount will be in addition to existing securities of USD 750 milli...

UPDATE 2-Turkey will hit Syrian govt forces anywhere if troops hurt -Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his military would strike Syrian forces by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was hurt as the Syrian government fought to regain control of northwestern Idlib provin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020