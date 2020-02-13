Pompeo says 'important breakthrough' made in U.S. talks with Taliban

There has been a 'pretty important breakthrough' over the past few days in talks between the United States and the Taliban who have been negotiating for a peace agreement in Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

Speaking to a pool of reporters traveling with him to Munich, Pompeo said President Donald Trump has given the authority to continue the talks and that Washington was seeking a significant reduction in violence before more deeper discussions involving all Afghans can start.

