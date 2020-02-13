Pompeo says 'important breakthrough' made in U.S. talks with Taliban
There has been a 'pretty important breakthrough' over the past few days in talks between the United States and the Taliban who have been negotiating for a peace agreement in Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.
Speaking to a pool of reporters traveling with him to Munich, Pompeo said President Donald Trump has given the authority to continue the talks and that Washington was seeking a significant reduction in violence before more deeper discussions involving all Afghans can start.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Donald Trump
- Taliban
- Afghanistan
- Munich
- Washington
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: 15 security personnel killed in Taliban attack in northern Kunduz province
Taliban attack kills 10 police in northern Afghanistan
Taliban kill at least 29 Afghan security personnel in renewed clashes
We are in talks with US: MEA on when US President Donald Trump will visit India.
US steps up deadly airstrikes, during Taliban peace talks