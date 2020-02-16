Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister today

Arvind Kejriwal, who spearheaded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to another resounding victory in the assembly elections of Delhi by winning 62 seats out of 70 against the BJP led juggernaut, will take oath as the chief minister of city-state today. Kejriwal will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time in a row. Kejriwal is scheduled to take oath along with other ministers at 10 am at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan.

Big banners with messages like 'Dhanyawad Dilli' along with the image of Kejriwal have been put along the route of Ramlila Maidan. The 51-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at Ramlila Maidan here, which has been all decked for the momentous moment.

Referring to himself as "son of Delhi", Kejriwal extended an invitation to Delhiites for his oath ceremony and tweeted, "Am so glad that such large no of people are joining the new politics - kaam ki raajniti." On Saturday, Kejriwal, through a tweet, has said that autorickshaw drivers, students, teachers, doctors, labourers etc will be the "chief guests".

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Board in Delhi has requested all the heads of all Delhi government schools to attend the ceremony, along with Vice-Principals, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Coordinators, Happiness Coordinators, and Teacher Development Coordinators are also requested to attend the ceremony. The venue also served as the battleground for Kejriwal during the India Against Corruption movement in 2011.

By winning 62 seats by cashing in on the plank of development, his party nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the Assembly polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. The Congress failed to open its account in the second successive election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

