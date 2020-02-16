Left Menu
CPI moves privilege motion against PM for manipulating Kerala CM's remark over anti-CAA protests

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Sunday moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly for distorting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan statements over anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest to "serve his own political agenda".

CPI MP Binoy Viswam (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Sunday moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly for distorting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan statements over anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest to "serve his own political agenda". "Remarks by the Prime Minister to use the floor of this august house to manipulate the words of my state's Chief Minister to serve his own political agenda. The implication the Prime Minister was making was that the Kerala government believes the ongoing nationwide protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR are being organised by extremist elements and thereby sought to de-legitimise the democratic people's movement," Viswam said in a letter to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General.

"It is imperative to note that the Chief Minister under no circumstances questioned the legitimacy of the people's movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), nor suggested that extremist elements were organising these protests, as was implied by the Prime Minister in his speech," said Viswam. He said the Kerala government has unequivocally supported the democratic right of the people to protest and has also unanimously passed a resolution in the state's legislature demanding the withdrawal of the controversial CAA.

"In light of this, I urge you to take notice of this breach of privilege and ensue proceedings in this regard," he appealed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday had said the state government will neither implement CAA, nor it will permit NPR enumeration.

"Detention centers will not be built. The State is ready to collect information as part of the census but will not take part in data collection in second phase for NPR," he said. (ANI)

