CAA was brought out of humanitarian considerations, oppn
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was
brought in by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre out of "humanitarian considerations" and lambasted the opposition
for "politicizing the issue". The partys national general secretary in-charge for
Bihar and Rajya Sabha member Bhupendra Yadav also told reporters that denial of a scheduled meeting with Union Home
Minister Amit Shah to a delegation of Shaheen Bagh protesters was "a decision taken by the administration and police in
Delhi taking into account the situation on the ground". He, however, declined to comment on a video
purportedly a two-month-old CCTV footage - viral on social media wherein police personnel can be seen storming a library
inside the Jamia Millia Islamia and baton charging the students engrossed in books.
"I am not sure about the authenticity of the video and hence it would not be proper for me to comment on it," Yadav
said. The BJP leader was here to take part in a meeting of
the partys office-bearers in Bihar which was attended, among others, by state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal and the latters
predecessor and Union minister Nityanand Rai. "I must say that the CAA was a decision taken out of
humanitarian considerations (maanavata ke aadhar par). It is deplorable that the opposition has politicized the issue to
the hilt," said Yadav whose party is facing the heat of country-wide protests against the contentious legislation as
well as the NPR which many fear would be followed by country- wide implementation of NRC despite statements to the contrary
by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It is about granting citizenship to people, not
snatching it away from anybody," said the BJP leader about the law that aims to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains,
Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who entered India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and
Afghanistan, having fled religious persecution in their countries.
Yadav also disclosed that BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be here on February 22 to give a pep talk to
workers of the party ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.
"Nadda will inaugurate 11 newly-constructed district- level offices of the party during his visit. These offices
will serve as centres for training party workers and dissemination of the partys literature," he said.
The function will be followed by a meeting of the partys core committee where the strategy for ensuring the
victory of the NDA in Bihar, under the leadership of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will be chalked out, the BJP leader
said. This will be Naddas first tour of Patna after
becoming the party chief. He last came here in November while he was the working president of the BJP during which he
addressed party workers, recalled his close ties with the city where he was born and brought up, and met Nitish Kumar, who
heads the JD(U), assuring him full cooperation from the Centre in running the state government.
Yadav also said, "We are also working to strengthen our party in Bihar, especially in rural areas. On April 6,
when we celebrate the partys foundation day, we plan to hold functions in all Panchayats of the state." PTI NAC
