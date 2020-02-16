Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restraint over language must be maintained in Bihar polls: Paswan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 19:03 IST
Restraint over language must be maintained in Bihar polls: Paswan

The Bihar Assembly polls later this year should be fought on local development issues and restraint over language must be maintained, Union minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan has said. The remarks by the BJP ally assume significance as they come after a vitriolic Delhi Assembly polls campaign in which some BJP leaders were rapped by the Election Commission for making inflammatory speeches.

In an interview to PTI, Paswan said the NDA alliance in Bihar was intact and expressed confidence that it would form the government with a two-thirds majority as the Opposition was a "sunken ship". "LJP (Lok Janshakti Party) has strongly been with the NDA. I have always said only that animal dies on the road who cannot decide whether to go left or right. As far as Nitish (Kumar) ji is concerned, I don't think he will go anywhere," he said when asked about the state of the NDA alliance in Bihar.

In the Delhi polls, winning and losing aside, Kumar's JD(U) and the LJP fought as part of the NDA, he pointed out, asserting that nobody would leave for the opposition alliance in Bihar. "What is there in the Opposition. Lalu Yadav is in jail, he is unwell, rest of the parties are singing different tunes. So who will go over to the Opposition. It is not even a sinking ship, it is one that has already sunk. They are fighting among themselves, NDA is intact," the Union minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.

There is no challenge in Bihar and the NDA will form the government after getting two-thirds majority in the assembly polls, Paswan said. On BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that Kumar would lead the NDA alliance in Bihar, he said the LJP has no objection to it.

Asked about the vitriolic Delhi polls campaign and provocative statements by some BJP leaders in the run-up to the elections, he said LJP chief Chirag Paswan had made the party's stand clear on this and Shah also admitted that it might have been counterproductive. "No one has ever gone to the Election Commission against us. Chirag has said that the issue of election is one of development," he said.

Article 370 has been abrogated along with Article 35A, triple talaq banned and the Ram Janambhoomi issue is also resolved, so now the state elections should be on local issues, he said. "In national polls, there is no match for Narendra Modi. In state polls which happened recently, it has been proven that focus should be on local issues of development and restraint over language be maintained," he said.

"Restraint over language should be a must and I would like to appeal to the people of Bihar to vote on the basis of performance, keeping in mind the work done by the central and state governments," he said. The BJP had mounted one of its most aggressive campaigns in the Delhi Assembly polls, with Home Minister Shah leading the saffron charge fuelled by its planks of Hindutva and nationalism, and its strident opposition to anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh.

In their bid to rally their supporters, several BJP leaders made controversial and even incendiary remarks against their rivals, prompting the Election Commission to take serious actions like barring Union minister Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma from campaigning. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi party won a thumping mandate in Delhi, winning 62 seats out of the 70.

Asked if seat sharing for the Bihar polls could be a stumbling block for the NDA, Paswan said everything would work out smoothly. He said his party could not come to an agreement with the BJP in Jharkhand but if they would have, results would have been better.

"Our party never wants any undue favour. In 2014, we fought on seven seats. Before 2019, newspapers started saying that we will get 2 seats-3 seats, so Chirag made it clear that we fought 7 seats and we will fight the same. So there were talks with Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley, we fought seven seats and won all of them," Paswan said. On whether issues such as the amended citizenship act or the National Population Register (NPR) will be important in the Bihar polls, Paswan said, "I don't think so."

He said all doubts had been cleared regarding the issues related to the CAA, NPR and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Many state governments, including Bihar, said they would not implement the NRC and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself made it clear that there was no discussion on the NRC, and it was not an issue.

"In NPR details like father's date of birth were an issue which we raised and the government gave a clarification that no documentary proof is required. This is not an issue of just minorities but for everyone," Paswan said. With curtains falling on the Delhi Assembly polls, all eyes are now on Bihar elections, slated for October and November this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CM admirers pour in from many states at swearing-in, say 'kaam' has won over 'kaum' politics

From a Gwalior resident who had painted slogans praising Arvind Kejriwal on his body to a supporter from Bulandshahr who wore a dual-sided billboard professing his admiration for the AAP supremo, there was striking display of affection and ...

Student stabbed to death for resisting robbery attempty by three-member

A 20-year old engineering student was stabbed to death by a three-member gang for resisting their attempt to rob him of his mobile phone near Sulur on the outskirts, police said on Sunday. Tami Selvan, a third-year mechanical engineering st...

Iran's Rouhani says Tehran will never yield to U.S. pressure for talks

Iran will never hold talks with its longtime foe, the United States, under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised news conference on Sunday, adding that Tehrans help was essential to establish security in the Middle East.Ira...

UPDATE 1-Attacks in Syria's Idlib must stop, Turkey tells Russia

Turkeys Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday he told his Russian counterpart that attacks in Syrias northwestern Idlib region must stop immediately and that a lasting ceasefire had to be achieved there.Turkey and Russia have col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020