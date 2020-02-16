Left Menu
Media misinterpreted my comment over YSRCP joining NDA: Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Sunday alleged that the media misinterpreted his comments in reporting that YSRCP may join NDA.

  ANI
  • |
  Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 16-02-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 20:48 IST
Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana. (File Photo/ANI).

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Sunday alleged that the media misinterpreted his comments in reporting that YSRCP may join NDA. "When a journalist asked me whether YSR Congress will join NDA, I said that if any such need arises, we will consider it and if there is no such need, we won't. Pro-TDP media misinterpreted the matter. Some sections of the English media also reported on the same lines," said the minister.

He said that a particular section of media has done so to favour TDP and to divert attention from the issue of Income Tax raids. The minister said that the issue of his Press meet at Visakhapatnam - IT raids - was not covered, instead, it was diverted to the matter of YSRCP joining NDA. Referring to BJP Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar's comments, Satyanarayana said that they are not asking for an alliance with BJP.

JSP leader and popular actor Pawan Kalyan said that he will snap ties with BJP if it allies with YSRCP. Responding on that, Satyanarayana said it was upto Pawan Kalyan whether he wants to continue with BJP or not. The minister slammed TDP for allegedly spreading lies on IT raids issue. He said that the five years of the TDP regime were full of corruption.

"The Chandrababu Naidu government took loans of Rs 2 lakh crore but not even a single work was done. Where did all that money go?" he asked. "Chandrababu Naidu and his party looted in the name of state capital Amaravati and Polavaram project. Our government has saved Rs 800 crore in the Polavaram project alone. Another Rs 400 crore has been saved in reverse tendering in the department of housing," the minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

