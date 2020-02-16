Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't label all Uighurs terrorists, Turkey tells China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 21:48 IST
Don't label all Uighurs terrorists, Turkey tells China

Ankara, Feb 16 (AFP) Turkey's foreign minister on Sunday said China should not label all Muslim ethnic Uighurs as terrorists, following talks with his Chinese counterpart in Germany. UN experts believe China is holding a million Muslims in camps in the western Xinjiang region where most of the country's ethnic Uighur, the largest Muslim minority, live.

The region has long suffered from violent unrest, which China claims is orchestrated by an organised "terrorist" movement seeking independence. "Whether Turk, Uighur Turk, Han Chinese, Buddhist or Christian... it is not right to call all Uighur Turks terrorists just because one or two terrorists came from a certain ethnic group," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Germany.

Cavusoglu held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday during the Munich Security Conference. The minister said he had brought up the Uighur issue with Wang.

"Uighur Turks are Chinese citizens so our wish is that Uighur Turks exercise all their rights as first class citizens. These are our expectations," he said in televised comments.

The Turkish minister criticised sceptical statements from Beijing over links between Turks and Uighurs, insisting they had "ethnic, religious, cultural and historical ties". But Cavusoglu said Ankara did not want to use the issue as a "political tool" against Beijing like other countries, which he did not name.

The Turkish minister's comments were cautious, especially compared with the foreign ministry spokesman's remarks last February which described China's treatment of Uighurs as "a great embarrassment for humanity". Last year Beijing invited Turkey to send a delegation to Xinjiang, a meeting which Cavusoglu said could take place depending on the programme's details.

"It is not possible to send a delegation only for official meetings," Cavusoglu added. The majority of mainly Muslim countries have opted to steer clear of public statements on the issue, for fear of angering China which is an important trading partner.

Footballer Mesut Ozil, an Arsenal midfielder and former German international of Turkish origin, encountered much fury from Beijing in December after he condemned China's crackdown. (AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets place Atkinson (ankle) back on IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve Sunday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month. The move is retroactive to Feb. 8, when the injury occurred in a 2-1 loss to th...

UN: Antarctic high temp records will take months to verify

Berlin, Feb 16 AP Record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify, the UN weather agency said Sunday. A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization said the measurements made by researchers from...

Seven dead, 15 injured in road accident in Yavatmal

Seven persons died and 15 sustained injuries after a vehicle carrying them overturned in Yavatmal on Sunday.The injured are being treated at a local hospital here. Further details are awaited. ANI...

Burundi opposition picks presidential contender as UN warns of rights abuses

Burundis opposition CNL on Sunday picked the current chairman of the National Assembly as its candidate in the presidential election in May which the United Nations says is likely to be marred by violence. A former rebel leader, Agathon Rwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020