Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP, Cong in war of word over 'Jamia videos'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:07 IST
BJP, Cong in war of word over 'Jamia videos'

A major political row broke out on Monday over some videos clips showing purported thrashing of Jamia students in the university library by security personnel in December, with the BJP accusing the Congress of giving "political colour" to the incident and the opposition party alleging that the government was "misusing" the police force as its "muscle men". The controversy is triggered by a 'video vs video' war with the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) releasing a CCTV footage of alleged "police brutality" in old reading hall, only to be countered by a 'leaked' Delhi Police Crime Branch video which purportedly showed some "rioters" hiding in the library on December 15. However, veracity of these videos could not be ascertained.

"Congress party is continuously supporting antisocial elements and those who indulge in violence. It raises voice against the security forces and police personnel of the country," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said at a press conference here. A 48-second video released by the JCC purportedly showed some seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating up students with batons. The paramilitary and police personnel are also seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs.

In a second video, running around 5.25 minutes, people are purportedly seen entering the university's library in a rush. Some have their face covered. Rao asked why were students wearing masks and what were they studying with stones in their hands.

"Which academic discipline requires students to wear masks and hold stones while studying?" he asked. "The Congress party always choose to stand with those who are inimical to the country and rile up security forces," the BJP spokesperson added.

Hitting out at the BJP, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the ruling party had been caught "red-handed". "They are guilty of misusing the police force as their muscle men. The BJP government is the accused and the culprit in the case of attack on innocent students. A court-monitored investigation is the need of the hour to probe this Jamia violence," he said.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal also lashed out at the government for alleged "police brutality", saying when policemen hide the truth and there is no dialogue with the youth, democracy will slowly weaken at its roots. "Police brutality in Jamia library, December 15 (Tape). When policemen hide the truth. When there's no dialogue with the youth. When speeches are uncouth. When government becomes a sleuth. And data is full of 'jhooth' (lies). Slowly democracy will weaken at its roots," Sibal said in a tweet.

The video released by the JCC, a group comprising Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students and alumni that was formed after the alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15, was also shared on Twitter by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday. Priyanka Gandhi had said that if no action is taken even after the video, then the government's intentions will stand exposed.

She had also accused Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police of "lying" that Jamia students were not beaten up inside the library.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan confirms escape of Taliban leader who justified Malala shooting

A high-profile local Taliban figure who announced and justified the 2012 attack on teenage Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has escaped detention, Pakistans interior minister confirmed a few days after the militant announced his breakout on ...

Odisha Budget session: House adjourned thrice amid ruckus over lottery system

The Odisha Assembly was on Monday adjourned thrice after BJP MLAs created a ruckus for not executing a lottery system for members to ask questions. During the Budget session, the house was first adjourned till 1130 am, five minutes after th...

Trump''s Guj visit: Maha Cong attacks Modi over wall along slum

The Maharashtra Congress on Monday said the BJP governments decision to build a wall tokeep a slum out of sight during US President Donald Trumps visit to that state on February 24 was inhumane.The 500 metre long and four feet tall wall is ...

AIIMS introduces 3D printing technology for jaw joint replacement

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has introduced a cutting-edge 3D printing technology for jaw joint replacements to acquire accuracy in such procedures. At a three-day workshop the 2nd AIIMS Total TMJ Replacements Workshop,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020