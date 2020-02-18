Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli court: Netanyahu corruption trial to begin in March

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 20:24 IST
Israeli court: Netanyahu corruption trial to begin in March
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (file photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@orlygogo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial will begin on March 17, an Israeli court said Tuesday, just two weeks after national elections are held. Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust under a number of cases in which he is alleged to have accepted lavish gifts from billionaire friends and exchanged regulatory favors for more positive media coverage.

In a brief statement, the court said Netanyahu is expected to attend the initial hearing. Israel will hold parliamentary elections on March 2, its third vote in less than a year.

The first two elections were largely a referendum on Netanyahu, and the third is expected to be no different. Netanyahu's campaign has sought to divert attention away from the corruption charges while his main challenger, former military chief Benny Gantz, has sought to highlight it. He argues that Netanyahu is unfit to serve as prime minister while fighting the legal charges. Gantz also said Monday that he would work to mend ties with America's Democratic Party if he wins the elections next month. He accused Netanyahu of neglecting bipartisan ties in Washington in favor of exclusive support from President Donald Trump's Republican Party.

Gantz, who leads the Blue and White party, said that it was "very important that we will emphasize the importance of the bipartisan relationship between Israel and the United States." Netanyahu has heavily emphasized his relationship with Trump is seeking to shore up support with his nationalist base in Israel.

Gantz himself recently met Trump at the White House, where he welcomed the president's strong support for Israel. "But we don't care if the American president is a Republican or Democrat," Gantz added. "If he is a good president for the United States," then that person would be a "good president for the state of Israel as well."

Gantz and his running mate Yair Lapid addressed a crowd of around 1,000 mostly English speakers at an event late Monday in Tel Aviv. Lapid said that Israel faces the task of a "rehabilitation" of ties with the Democrats and with American Jewry in general. The American Jewish community votes overwhelmingly Democrat.

Gantz is trying to unseat Netanyahu in the March 2 vote — after two elections in 2019 failed to yield a conclusive result. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, seeks reelection while facing indictments on corruption charges. He has denied any wrongdoing. Pre-election polls indicate that neither Gantz nor Netanyahu has a clear path to a parliamentary majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Canada passenger trains to run again, pipeline protests block freight

Passenger operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would soon resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa while the government sought to end anti-pipeline protests that are blocking rail freight in eastern Canada. VIA Rail sai...

Was saffron terror plot combined project of Congress and ISI, asks BJP on Rakesh Maria's revelations

The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Congress over ex-Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Marias claim that Lashkar-e-Taiba planned to project the 2611 terror attack as a case of Hindu terror, saying it raised questions whether the saffron terror p...

HCL Tech to set up Global Delivery Centre in Connecticut

IT services firm HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it will open a Global Delivery Center GDC in Hartford, Connecticut to offer digital transformation services to clients in smart manufacturing, insurance, aerospace, and defense industries. W...

Sebi asks brokers, fund houses, others to ensure compliance with prevention of unlawful acts

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked stock brokers, mutual fund houses and other market intermediaries to ensure strict compliance with the prevention of unlawful activities law. In a statement, Sebi advised market intermediaries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020