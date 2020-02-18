4 BJP corporators resign from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Four BJP corporators, who had joined the party just before the state Assembly polls last year, resigned from the party and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. The four corporators who have submitted their resignations are Suresh Kulkarni, Radha Kulkarni, Sangita Waske and Gavli Mudrika.

"I have resigned from the corporation as I was not willing to continue as a BJP corporator. My ward in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is a Muslim and Dalit dominated constituency, and people in my ward requested me to not continue with the BJP. So I have resigned. I have to remain among my people," said Suresh Kulkarni. He said that he had not resigned because any of his demands were not fulfilled.

"The flyover which I had demanded has been passed and only signatures of the Commissioner are left. I have left just for my people who have asked me to leave BJP. We four have resigned and I don't know about others," he added. The four had switched sides along with few other corporators from NCP to BJP just before Maharashtra Assembly polls.

These corporators are believed to be close to BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. According to one of the corporators who does not want to be named, all the four corporators are likely to join Shiv Sena. (ANI)

