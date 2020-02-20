Left Menu
Waris Pathan is fundamentalist backed by BJP, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday alleged that AIMIM leader Waris Pathan who said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus, is a fundamentalist backed by BJP.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:04 IST
Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday alleged that AIMIM leader Waris Pathan who said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus, is a fundamentalist backed by BJP. "We are fighting a common battle because of our common heritage and common martyrdom. Despite its, umpteen attempt of polarisation BJP has failed and hence the fundamentalist has projected its fundamental partners for this purpose. Constitutional abiding and law lovers should boycott such people who spew venom," tweeted Yadav

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan on Wednesday said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus. "The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores," said Pathan while addressing an anti-CAA rally here.

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," he said. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

