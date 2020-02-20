While Trump will be busy with meeting, First Lady will visit govt school in Moti Bagh
US President Donald Trump will be busy meeting Indian dignitaries, while his wife Melania Trump will be meeting kids of a government school in Moti Bagh here.
US President Donald Trump will be busy meeting Indian dignitaries, while his wife Melania Trump will be meeting kids of a government school in Moti Bagh here. According to sources, Melania after reaching Hyderabad House will move to a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to meet school children along with Delhi Government Ministers.
The school is getting ready to welcome the First Lady of the US. Even the beautification of nearby areas and roads will be done soon, confirmed sources. Sources, who are engaged in arranging the visit of the First Lady Melania Trump, said that she would witness the programmes organised by the children followed by a short meeting with staff.
The school, which is situated in the residential area of Moti Bagh, will have massive security arrangements as well. Multi-layered security will be provided to her apart from the security cover of the US agencies. After meeting kids, she is expected to attend famous Happiness Classes started by the Delhi government.
US President Trump and Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Melania Trump
- Donald Trump
- Moti Bagh
- First Lady
- Indian
- Delhi
- Ministers
ALSO READ
Malaysia's former first lady goes on trial for corruption
We are in discussions with US side: MEA on when President Donald Trump will visit India.
Merck Foundation provides 'Health Media Training' in partnership with First Lady of Chad
Merck Foundation Provides 'Health Media Training' in Partnership With the First Lady of Chad
India's new US envoy Sandhu presents credentials to Donald Trump