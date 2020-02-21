Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya meet PM Modi in Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. "Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray as well as Minister in Maharashtra Government, Aaditya Thackeray called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister Office's (PMO) tweeted.

In the pictures shared by PMO, Uddhav and his son can be seen greeting the Prime Minister with a bouquet. Later in the day, Uddhav is scheduled to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior BJP leader LK Advani.Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Uddhav and Modi have cordial relations.

"The relation of elder brother and younger brother continues between them," he said. This is Uddhav's first visit to Delhi after assuming the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

The meeting between Uddhav and Modi comes ahead of the Assembly session of Maharashtra that is scheduled to begin on February 24. (ANI)

