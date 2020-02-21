Left Menu
Hath mein Samvidhaan, dil mein Waris Pathan: BJP dig on protesters against CAA

The BJP on Friday latched on to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's controversial remarks to question the silence of "liberals" protesting against the new citizenship law, saying they have 'Samvidhaan' (Constitution) in their hands and Pathan in their hearts. Addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally at Kalaburagi in North Karnataka on February 16, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader purportedly said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate the other 100 crore people.

Reacting sharply to Pathan's remarks, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said his remarks show the conspiracy going on in the name of the protests against the CAA. And it vindicates that women sitting in Shaheen Bagh are just being used "as a shield to further the cause of hatred", he claimed.

Patra said he wants to ask those opposing the citizenship law that why are silent over Pathan's "divisive remarks". "No one from these liberal brigades is making an issue of the divisive comments made by Waris Pathan. All of them are the same. Haath mein Samvidhaan, dil mein Waris Pathan (Constitution in hand, Waris Pathan in the heart)," Patra said.

He said had some BJP leader made similar remarks, then other political parties and their leaders would have come out on the streets in protest. Patra said Pathan's remarks actually shows the conspiracy which goes behind the walls of these people to defame the government and disturb peace of the country.

