Cong to try & convince Sena on CAA issue: Maharashtra MLA
Mangaluru, Feb 22 (PTI): The Congress will try to convince Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on issues
relating to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urge him not to implement it, partys Bandra East MLA Zeezhan Siddique
said here on Saturday. Addressing reporters here, Siddique, the youngest MLA of
Maharashtra, who is on a visit to the city, said the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra will make its
stand clear on the CAA in the assembly session beginning on Monday.
Thackeray, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, had said that no citizen of India needs to be scared
of the Act. Siddique said the Maharashtra government has already
taken several steps to create job opportunities. He wanted to develop his constituency through empowering youth.
The MLA, on his maiden visit to he city, said he wants to emulate some of the concepts by which Mangaluru became an
educational hub. Dakshina Kannada district Congress committee president
Harish Kumar, MLC, was present.
