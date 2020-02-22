Shankhnaad, folk dances, 150-ft long carpet and more to welcome Trump in Ahmedabad

Preparations for the welcome of United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in full swing in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where they are scheduled to land on their two-day visit to the country. According to officials, a group of 19 people will play the conch, which is known as 'Sankhnaad' in Hinduism, as soon as the US President arrives at the Ahmedabad airport.

This tune is believed to be the sound of 'Brahmnaad', the essence of the universe is energy, frequency and vibrations. "When the president of US Donald Trump will come to Ahmedabad Airport we will do the 'Brahmnaad'. Our team of 19 members will do the welcome by 'Shankhnaad'. When 'Shankhnaad' is done, there is a flow of positivity. In our culture, every god and goddesses have conch in there hand.," One of the artists, Samir Pandya, told ANI.

"This teaches us that when this conch is played, there is an eruption of positivity. So, when Donald Trump arrives, he will feel the positivity and get to know the Indian culture," he added. The Trump family will also be welcomed by various Gujarati folk artists.

Around 300 members of 17 groups will perform their folk art when Donald Trump and Melania Trump will be walking on the 150 feet long red carpet. The folk artists will be performing 'Beda Nrutya', 'Janaviya Dhol', 'Par Bedda Dance', 'Dhol Bhoongli Shehnai' and many other folk performances.

After the grand welcome at the airport, Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will en-route to Motera Stadium, where the two leaders will addres the 'Namaste Trump' mega event. Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner along with the US delegation will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

