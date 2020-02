All India News Schedule for Monday, Feb 24

-US President Donald Trump's arrival in Ahmedabad at 11.40 am, visit to Sabarmati Ashram at 12.15 pm, Namaste Trump event at Motera Stadium at 1 pm.

-Departure from Ahmedabad at 3.30 pm. -Arrival in Agra at 4:30 pm.

-Visit to Taj Mahal Complex at 5:15 pm. -Arrival in Delhi at 7:30 pm.

NATIONAL

-Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to inaugurate campaign on mission Indradhanush at 4 pm.

-HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to attend award event of AICTE at 4 pm.

NCR

-Delhi Legislative Assembly session at 11 am. -Hindu Sena yagna for President Trump.

LEGAL

SUPREME COURT

-Shaheen Bagh case hearing -Hearing on Electoral bond issue

-Election reform matters -Coal scam issues

HIGH COURT

-Arvind Kejriwal's appeal against summons to him in defamation case by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar.

-Sanjay Bhandari's plea challenging money laundering case against him. -Sanjay Bhandari's plea against black money proceedings against him

TRIAL COURTS

- Delhi Police to file action taken report on criminal complaint against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for allegedly spreading fake news during Jamia violence

-Arguments on charges against Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Purashkar case -Hearing on ED's plea seeking cancellation of bail and consent to travel abroad given to Gautam Khaitan in Agusta Westland case.

NORTH

- Sunni Waqf Board meeting in Lucknow on use of five-acre land allotted after Ayodhya judgment.

- Assembly sessions in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana.

SOUTH

-Late CM J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary celebrations in Tamil Nadu. -Union Minister Kishan Reddy to inaugurate national center for cyber research building in Telangana at 11 am.

EAST

-Budget session of Bihar Assembly. -BJP national general secretary Arun Singh to address media

-Budget session of Mizoram Assembly -Left parties to hold rallies in Kolkata against Trump's visit.

WEST

-Maharashtra Legislature budget session. -Vikas Aghadi legislators' meeting in Mumbai.

-Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to address Goa University convocation in Panaji at 11.30 am. -Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Budget session.

-Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia to meet in MP's Guna at 2 pm.

