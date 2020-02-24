Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong fumes over questions on BJP symbol, Nehru in Class 12 exams; saffron party claims no role

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:04 IST
Cong fumes over questions on BJP symbol, Nehru in Class 12 exams; saffron party claims no role

The opposition Congress in Manipur has reacted sharply to questions in the Class 12 state board examination asking students to draw the poll symbol of the ruling BJP and analyse four negative traits of the approach of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country, towards nation building. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said it had no role in selecting the questions in the political science paper of the board exam that was held on Saturday and the authorities concerned should be asked about it.

The two questions carrying four marks each, which had gone viral on the social media, asked the students to draw the poll symbol of the BJP and analyse four negative traits of Nehru's approach to nation building. Taking strong objection to the questions, Congress leader Kh Joykishan had said on Sunday that the paper was an attempt to "instill certain kind of a political mindset" among students.

However, BJP spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy told PTI, "We do not have anything to do with the selection of the questions. The authorities concerned framed the questions and they should be asked about it." Chairman of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (Schools) L Mahendra Singh told PTI that the questions were set by the controller of examination from the chapter on "Party System in India", which was part of the political science syllabus.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said similar questions were selected in the past as well, wherein the candidates were asked to draw the symbol of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the logo of the United Nations (UN). State BJP general secretary N Nimbus Singh said there was nothing wrong in the question on Nehru.

Since the first prime minister of independent India had played a role in nation building, there might have been positives as well as negatives in the system under his leadership, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US stocks join global rout on coronavirus fears

Wall Street stocks plunged in early trading on Monday, joining a global equity selloff on mounting worries that the spread of the new coronavirus will derail global growth. About 10 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial A...

UPDATE 2-Car drives into German carnival parade, several injured - police

Ten people were injured on Monday after a car ploughed into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.Police declined to say if was an accident or if the driver had del...

Post Olympics, I'll spend more time in mentoring coaches: Gopichand

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand on Monday said he will spend more time mentoring coaches after the Tokyo Olympics to ensure that Indian badminton delivers its promise of becoming a super power in the sport. Post Olympics, I will be s...

US stocks open down more than 3% on virus fears

Wall Street stocks plunged in opening trading on Monday, joining a global equity selloff on mounting worries that the spread of the new coronavirus will derail global growth.Just after the opening bell, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Av...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020