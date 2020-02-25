Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 01:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 00:54 IST
UPDATE 3-Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration is considering asking lawmakers for emergency funding to ramp up its response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, a White House spokesman said on Monday without providing details. "We need some funding here to make sure that we ... protect all Americans, that we keep us safe," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Fox News Channel.

Asked how much funding the administration may ask Congress to approve, Gidley told reporters at the White House the administration was not yet ready to make an announcement. Politico and The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the planning, reported the administration may request $1 billion from Congress. An administration official told Reuters the amount was being finalized, and the request could go to lawmakers this week.

The virus has spread to some 29 countries and territories beyond mainland China, with outbreaks in South Korea, Iran, and Italy rattling global markets. The United States has not had the kind of virus spread through communities as in China and elsewhere, but health officials are preparing for the possibility even as Americans affected so far have been quarantined.

There have been a total of 53 confirmed U.S. cases of the new coronavirus so far - 14 in people diagnosed in the United States and 39 among Americans repatriated from the outbreak's epicenter of Wuhan, China, and from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. U.S. health officials have warned that cases among repatriated citizens will likely increase.

Representatives for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) declined to comment on the funding requests. Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, have urged the Trump administration to seek emergency funds after it notified Congress in recent weeks that it had already spent millions of dollars on its virus response, according to the Washington Post.

Trump has been at odds with his own White House advisers over China's coronavirus response. He has sought to downplay the impact of the virus, saying it could fade in April with warmer weather - something health experts said is unknown. "We have aggressively worked to combat the spread of this virus, tried to prevent it as best we could from coming into this country," Gidley told reporters.

The administration is also grappling with where to send Americans evacuated from the Diamond Princess who tested positive for the virus after backing off plans to quarantine them in a federal facility in Alabama. In a statement on Monday, HHS cited a "rapidly evolving situation," but said the Alabama center was "not needed at this time" and that it was looking for alternatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-University of Texas tennis coach gets 6 months prison for admissions scam

The former mens tennis head coach of the University of Texas at Austin was sentenced on Monday to six months in prison after admitting he accepted 100,000 in bribes as part of a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme.Michael Center, 55, ...

New U.S. rule targeting poor immigrants sows fear, confusion, advocates say

The Trump administration rolled out a new immigration policy on Monday that bars people deemed likely to require government benefits such as housing and food assistance from obtaining permanent residency in the United States.Local and state...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slide; gold spikes as virus fears grip markets

Stocks across the globe were on track to fall by the most in two years on Monday and oil prices tumbled as a jump in coronavirus cases outside of China drove investors to the perceived safety of gold and government bonds on fears of the imp...

UPDATE 2-France will back Lebanon, including an IMF plan - Le Maire

France is looking at options to help Lebanon recover from its financial crisis, including an International Monetary Fund IMF programme if Beirut seeks one, a minister said on Monday. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also told reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020