RSS-BJP goons who wanted to scuttle protest movement let loose violence: CPI

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:59 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:59 IST
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has blamed the BJP-RSS combine for the violence in northeast Delhi which has claimed seven lives. The violence which has been underway for the past two days has left areas of northeast Delhi under virtual shutdown.

The National Secretariat of the CPI expressed "deep sorrow and concern" over the loss of lives and said that the anti-CAA protesters were holding peaceful protests in the Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura areas of northeast Delhi. "RSS-BJP goons who wanted to scuttle the protest movement let loose violence and even tried to give it a communal colour by attacking the protesters and the minority community people in the areas. All these were happening when US President Donald Trump was then scheduled to land in Delhi," a statement from the party said.

Holding RSS-BJP leaders, including ministers, MPs and even chief ministers responsible, the party said the tense situation in the national capital was created by "heinous and provocative speeches". "The anti-minority campaign which started on the eve of the Delhi polls is still continuing. Therefore, the party hold those RSS-BJP leaders solely responsible for the loss of lives following the abatement of hatred, intolerance and violence," the statement said.

"The party demands an impartial judicial probe into the episode and exemplary punishment for all those found guilty directly and indirectly," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

