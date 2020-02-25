Left Menu
Every Indian is proud of PM Modi, says BJP leader Rahul Sinha

A day after US President Donald Trump heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium, BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Tuesday said that the country feels proud of the PM.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:27 IST
BJP leader Rahul Sinha. Image Credit: ANI

A day after US President Donald Trump heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium, BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Tuesday said that the country feels proud of the PM. Speaking to ANI, Sinha said: "What the US President said is right. Thanks to our Prime Minister Modi, every Indian is feeling proud. Today, if there is any biggest leader in the world, the biggest crowd-puller, the biggest people's hero, then his name is Narendra Modi. It is a moment of pride for all Indians."

India has been raising voice against terrorism since the beginning, said Sinha. While addressing a huge gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump referred to PM Modi as his "true friend."

"My gratitude to an exceptional leader, a great champion of India, a man who works night and day for his country, and a man I am proud to call my true friend, Prime Minister Modi. The First Lady and I have traveled 8,000 miles around the globe to deliver a message to every citizen of this nation. America loves India, America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people," he said. Thanking the people for their warm hospitality, President Trump stated, "You have done great honour to Melania, my family, we will always remember this remarkable hospitality, we will remember it forever." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

