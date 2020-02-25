Left Menu
Development News Edition

No pressure of seat-sharing in RS polls: BJD

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:29 IST
No pressure of seat-sharing in RS polls: BJD

The ruling BJD in Odisha on Tuesday asserted it was not under pressure over seat-sharing

for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, even as the BJP said it will field candidates for the elections to the Upper House of

Parliament. The BJD had last year supported BJP candidate Ashwini

Vaishnav in the Rajya Sabha elections, prompting the opposition Congress to raise doubts whether the party will

lend support to saffron party candidates this time as well. "We are not under any pressure over seat-sharing for

the Rajya Sabha elections. The party president will take a call on this matter," government chief whip and senior BJD

leader Pramila Mallick told reporters here. BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnav was last year elected

to Rajya Sabha from Odisha despite the party not having the required number of MLAs.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik had then clarified that his party had supported Vaishnav following requests by Prime

Minister Narendra Modi. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

said that the BJD president will choose the candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha will fall vacant after completion of tenure of three BJD lawmakers -- Anubhav

Mohanty, Narendra Swain -- and Sarojini Hembram and Congress member Ranjib Biswal on April 2.

Mohanty has been elected to the Lok Sabha in last year's general elections.

While the BJD is set to retain its three seats, it is not sure about bagging the fourth seat that is being vacated

by the Congress MP. According to the existing formula for the Rajya Sabha

polls, one candidate needs at least 29 first preference seats for victory. Since BJD has 113 MLAs, it can easily win three

seats, but it is short of three members to win the fourth seat.

The BJP, with 23 MLAs which is less by 6 first preference votes for the RS Polls, said it will field one

candidate for the fourth seat. "We are likely to field a candidate in the RS polls

though we are short of the required number. The party's central committee will take a call on this matter," Leader of

Opposition, Pradipta Kumar Naik of the BJP said. Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra,

however, said his party will not be able to contest the polls as it has fewer members in the Assembly. The Congress has only

9 MLAs in the 147 member-strong House. "But the party can nominate its candidate with the

support of the Left. The Congress high command will take a decision this regard," Mishra said.

The CPI(M) has only one member in the House and there is also an Independent MLA.

While notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 6, March 13 is the last date of filing

nominations. Counting will be held on the evening ofMarch 26, an

hour after the conclusion of polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Italy's coronavirus outbreak spreads south, death toll rises

Italys coronavirus crisis spread south on Tuesday beyond its original epicentre in the north, as the death toll from the worst outbreak in Europe rose to 11 and the number of new cases jumped above 320, officials said.A tourist from Lombard...

WRAPUP 9-Coronavirus deepens Iran's isolation, tests Italy and South Korea

Irans coronavirus death toll rose to 16 on Tuesday, the most outside China, increasing its international isolation as countries as far apart as South Korea and Italy stepped up emergency measures to curb the epidemics global spread. Believe...

India, US express support for Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process

India and the US on Tuesday said they support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process that results in a sustainable peace, cessation of violence and elimination of terror safe havens. The assertion in a joint statement came af...

U.S. lawmakers propose third gender option on passports

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Feb 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A U.S. lawmaker on Tuesday introduced a bill that would add a gender-neutral option to U.S. passports in a move advocates said would advance the rights of LGBT people but whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020