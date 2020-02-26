Secular forces must not watch in silence: CPI(M) on Delhi

CPI(M) politburo member Biman Bose said on Wednesday that the secular, democratic forces

should defeat the "divisive forces" and not watch in silence. Leading a protest march in Kolkata against the

violence in Delhi, the chairman of the Left Front in West Bengal blamed the BJP and Hindutva outfits for the riots in

the national capital and said that the country is witnessing a "surge in fascism".

He said that the CPI(M) has demanded Army deployment in the violence-hit areas of Delhi.

"The secular and democratic forces should defeat the divisive forces and not watch in silence. The police force was

deliberately kept inactive which aggravated the situation," Bose said.

More than 1,000 CPI(M) activists took part in the two-kilometre-long march from Moulali to Park Circus.

Members of the civil society took out another march from Moulali Crossing towards the BJP state office but were

stopped by the police at Esplanade. The participants of the march, mostly students and

youths who did not carry any flag, termed the violence as "pogrom" and blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for

it.

