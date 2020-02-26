Left Menu
Delhi Police complicit in violence, alleges Owaisi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:38 IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged the Delhi Police was complicit in the

violence that rocked parts of the national capital in the last few days even as the BJP in Telangana charged him with making

provocative statements on CAA. Accusing the BJP-led NDA government of 'failure' to

control the communal riots over the amended citizenship law that left 22 people dead in north east Delhi, he said it was

high time Home Minister Amit Shah take responsibility. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah to

visit the violence-hit areas and instill confidence. It is the failure of the BJP government... The whole

world has seen how the Delhi police was complicit in this whole communal carnage which took place. I will not call it a

communal riot. But, this is a deliberate pogrom. It reminds the nation of what happened in 2002, the Hyderabad MP told

reporters here. He claimed the violent atmosphere was created by the

incendiary speech made by a former MLA of BJP. Despite being aware of this, the Modi government and the

Delhi Police deliberately failed to react creating an atmosphere in which fatalities occurred, he charged.

Referring to certain reported incidents, he said:It clearly shows the government allowed these unsocial and

communal elements to have a field day in Delhi." On the visit by National Security Adviser Ajit Dobhal to

the affected areas, Owaisi claimed unsocial, communal elements entered the NSAs convoy.

Innocent people had been killed. This is a shameful thing which has happened in the capital of our country. What

is the Home Minister doing? What is the Prime Minister doing? You allowed this atmosphere to be created," he charged.

On the reported comments of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur that those who chant Bharat Mata ki

Jai will stay in India, Owaisi said he would like to ask the Prime Minister whether it is the sab ka sath- sab ka vikas

that he talked about. Is this your belief in Indian Constitution? Your BJP

chief minister is saying that if you want to live in India, you have to say this slogan. I will not say this slogan," he

added. I would urge the Prime Minister, if you want to end

this, let the Prime Minister, Home Minister visit these areas. Let them create confidence and take to task, who is

responsible for all this. What is the message you are sending to the whole world," he said.

Hitting out at Owaisi, state BJP President K Laxman said the Hyderabad MP had become like "another (Muhammad Ali)

Jinnah. "He is provoking people the way Jinnah did then for

creation of Pakistan," he alleged in a statement here. Laxman also accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

and his son and Minister K T Rama Rao of keeping mum and not taking action against AIMIM leaders.

"What the CM is doing and why Rama Rao is not responding when the AIMIM leaders are making provocative statements and

sowing seeds of differences by giving a communal colour to the CAA," he added.

