Delhi riots is conspiracy of anti-India forces: Bhamre

BJP leader and former Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Wednesday alleged that

riots in Delhi during US President Donald Trump's visit was a conspiracy of "anti-India forces".

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's relations with the United States has reached new

heights," Bhamre said. "When US President Donald Trump arrived in India, some

anti-India forces, be it from within the country or across the border, did not want him to come here," he said.

"The riots in Delhi were part of a pre-meditated conspiracy", he said, appealing people to maintain peace.

Hate speeches by any leader were not acceptable, the BJP leader added.

