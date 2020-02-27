Years ago MPs wanted to touch Bill Clinton but today Modi presents Trump to his own American audience: Patra takes dig at Cong

There was a time when Indian MPs were falling over each other to touch then US President Bill Clinton, but today Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents US President Donald Trump to his own American audience, BJP national president Sambit Patra said here on Wednesday. Patra, who was in Goa to interact with civil society at a function organised by the state Bharatiya Janata Party unit, said: "Many years ago Bill Clinton had come (to India). MPs were falling over each other, as they all wanted to touch him. Everyone wanted to touch him. We have travelled a long distance (from that).

"From that day (to), 'Howdy Modi'. Modi goes to America and tells the audience and introduces their president (as) 'I present Trump to you'. These (things) look small but they affect psychologically. Today, Modi presents US President Donald Trump to his own American audience. We feel America is a friend," he said. During Trump's visit in India, India and the United States further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters. (ANI)

