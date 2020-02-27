Naseem Khan demands resolution against NPR in Maha Assembly

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Naseem Khan on Thursday demanded that the Maharashtra Assembly pass a resolution against the implementation of National Population Register (NPR) Speaking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Khan said the BJP, which shares power with the JD(U) in Bihar had supported the resolution against NPR in that state's Assembly.

"I demanded that census be conducted as per the 2010 rules and not an NPR exercise, as it is the first step to the National Register of Citizens, in which people, especially the poor, will be affected," he said Khan said the Chief Minister had assured him that he would seek information on the issue, discuss with the concerned authorities before taking a decision..

