Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naseem Khan demands resolution against NPR in Maha Assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:29 IST
Naseem Khan demands resolution against NPR in Maha Assembly

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Naseem Khan on Thursday demanded that the Maharashtra Assembly pass a resolution against the implementation of National Population Register (NPR) Speaking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Khan said the BJP, which shares power with the JD(U) in Bihar had supported the resolution against NPR in that state's Assembly.

"I demanded that census be conducted as per the 2010 rules and not an NPR exercise, as it is the first step to the National Register of Citizens, in which people, especially the poor, will be affected," he said Khan said the Chief Minister had assured him that he would seek information on the issue, discuss with the concerned authorities before taking a decision..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bayer cools prospect of imminent glyphosate settlement

German drugs and pesticides company Bayer was at pains on Thursday to quell expectations it was nearing an out-of-court settlement laying to rest claims its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer. Bayer said after publishing its earnings...

Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction

New York, Feb 27 AP Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Graumans Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April Juliens A...

Juventus fail to convince as pressure for European success grows

Lyon, Feb 27 AFP Jurgen Klopp recently labelled Juventus as the favourites to succeed his Liverpool side as winners of the Champions League, and Lionel Messi has also talked up the Italians chances, but they looked nothing like contenders t...

France says Mali envoy is spreading fake news over its troops

France accused Malis ambassador on Thursday of spreading false accusations against its soldiers that could play into the hands of Islamist militants at a time when Paris is trying to organise a more efficient response to insurgency in the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020