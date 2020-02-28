Mahathir's colleague to be his party's PM candidate for Malaysia

A party colleague of Malaysia's interim leader Mahathir Mohamad will be its prime ministerial candidate, and not the veteran leader who quit as prime minister this week, the party said on Friday.

Former Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will the candidate for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

